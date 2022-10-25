iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Position Lowered by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,330. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $87.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.15.

