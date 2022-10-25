IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.38. 25,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 129,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.54.

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$361.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 28.36 and a current ratio of 28.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.64.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

