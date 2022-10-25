Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,391. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

