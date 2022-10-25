Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 593 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2,196.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $169.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

