Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 684 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 435.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.