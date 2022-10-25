Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $125,000 Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Graham by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 9.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

Graham Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $589.43 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $525.58 and a one year high of $675.00. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.59.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Featured Articles

