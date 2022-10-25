Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3,186.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 128,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

