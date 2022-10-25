Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Invests $133,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,793,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 37,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $424.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.