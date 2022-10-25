Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $243.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.