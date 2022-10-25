Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 70.4% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.8% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 49,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.5% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.99.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

