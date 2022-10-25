Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.62. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,331 shares of company stock worth $16,051,820 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

