Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 78.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 72.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 56.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pearson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $929.71.

Pearson Trading Up 8.9 %

Pearson Increases Dividend

Shares of PSO opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.