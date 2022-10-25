Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $504,023,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Linde by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $278.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.62. The firm has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

