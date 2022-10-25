Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 1,229 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1,024.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,202,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $82.60.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

