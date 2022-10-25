Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 758 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.41 and its 200-day moving average is $139.28. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

