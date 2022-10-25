Janney Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,302 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 993,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,858,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,994,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.