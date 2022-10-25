Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $32,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 72.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Crown Castle by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 7.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 16.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI stock opened at $122.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.68. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.