Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 26,614 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Linde by 51.7% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 68.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.41.

NYSE:LIN opened at $278.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

