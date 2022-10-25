Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 31,771 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of MetLife worth $52,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.90. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

