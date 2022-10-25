Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 33,175 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,175 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

