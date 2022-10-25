Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $49,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $191.30 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.