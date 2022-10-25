Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $29.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,302 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $29,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,055,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after acquiring an additional 88,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after acquiring an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,544,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,759,000 after acquiring an additional 209,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.

