Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 39,167 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,167 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $47,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 40,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

GLD opened at $153.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

