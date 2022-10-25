JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,766 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 441.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ JD traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $37.72. 605,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,143. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com Company Profile

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.