Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $200.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.18% from the company’s previous close.

META has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.13.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $122.53 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average is $161.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,572 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $402,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

