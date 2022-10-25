Jet Protocol Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $133.93 million and approximately $132,898.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,155.72 or 1.00010517 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003280 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00055038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00045112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022172 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08273023 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $124,948.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.