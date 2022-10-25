JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.
JetBlue Airways Stock Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.
Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways
JetBlue Airways Company Profile
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.
