JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Down 5.2% Following Weak Earnings

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 255,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,095,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Melius initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,863 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,501,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,283 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,138,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

