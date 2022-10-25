JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,067 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.56% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $42,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 198.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BBIN stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $61.74.

