JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Price Target to €200.00

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2022

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMYGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €230.00 ($234.69) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €227.00 ($231.63) to €219.00 ($223.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.20.

Capgemini Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

About Capgemini

(Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.