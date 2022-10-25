JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Price Target to €200.00

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €230.00 ($234.69) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €227.00 ($231.63) to €219.00 ($223.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.20.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.