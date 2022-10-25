JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $136.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.32.

GOOG stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average is $112.82. Alphabet has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,006 shares of company stock worth $18,116,677 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

