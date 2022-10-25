Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,450

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,490 ($18.00) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,191 ($14.39) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($51.23) to GBX 3,620 ($43.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 1,319 ($15.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,823 ($70.36). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,404.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,578.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.78.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

