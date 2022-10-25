JUST (JST) Market Cap Tops $245.57 Million

JUST (JST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One JUST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $245.57 million and $35.57 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
JUST Profile
JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JUST
