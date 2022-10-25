K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Trading Down 2.9%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.02). Approximately 14,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 60,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.11).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

K3 Capital Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 247.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £183.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2,083.33.

K3 Capital Group Increases Dividend

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. K3 Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.17%.

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers merger and acquisition services, including company sales and business brokerage, corporate finance, transaction, off-market acquisitions, and debt advisory services; tax credit advisory, investigation, and planning services; and restructuring and financial advisory, creditor, forensic accounting and expert witness, and pensions and lead advisory services.

