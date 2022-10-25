KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,843 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of KBR worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in KBR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 17,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.