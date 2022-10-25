Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

