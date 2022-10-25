Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €735.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($750.00) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kering Stock Performance

Kering stock opened at €456.40 ($465.71) on Friday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($425.92). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €495.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €502.94.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

