Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.78. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
