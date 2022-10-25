Key Tronic (KTCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Key Tronic has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.05-$0.10 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter.

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.53. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

