Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 108,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.09. 51,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,105. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average is $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

