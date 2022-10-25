Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.04. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.79.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

