Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5 %

KMI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. 250,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,943,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.