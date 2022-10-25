KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells $688,572.50 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 28,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $688,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 24th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 158,286 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $3,881,172.72.
  • On Tuesday, October 18th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 350 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $8,575.00.
  • On Friday, October 14th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 12,800 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $313,600.00.
  • On Monday, September 19th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,897,155.12.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

NASDAQ:KNBE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. 1,748,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,899. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 490.50, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.18. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnowBe4

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 226,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 52,435 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth $16,751,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth $535,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KnowBe4 by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

