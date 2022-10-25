Komodo Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001294 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $33.56 million and $281,964.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00270568 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00090320 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00066151 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,336,431 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

