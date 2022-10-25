Konnect (KCT) Price Tops $0.0683

Konnect (KCT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Konnect token can now be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $337,012.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

