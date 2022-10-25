Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 316,247 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,247 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.70% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $19,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SHLS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. 8,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,608. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

