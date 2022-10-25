Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.91% of Varonis Systems worth $29,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRNS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,068,000 after buying an additional 987,362 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,154,000 after purchasing an additional 67,696 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,841,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,785 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,964,000 after purchasing an additional 501,677 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. 16,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,034. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.08. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $67.76.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

