Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,458 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Catalent worth $16,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $530,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,604 shares of company stock worth $1,481,007 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,334. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

