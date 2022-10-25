Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $50,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.36. The stock had a trading volume of 126,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $126.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

