Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 29,095 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,095 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $21,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $170.93. 3,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,663. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.72.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

